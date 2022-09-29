VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force One is sending more members to Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday evening.

According to a release, 35 additional members are preparing to head to Florida on Thursday. These members have skills in various aspects of search and rescue operations as well as HazMat, medical, logistics, safety, communications and planning.

Earlier this week, the members had been at the ready in anticipation of such a request, the release said.

The team will meet at the Ohio Task Force One headquarters in Vandalia for a “near immediate departure,” the release said. At this time, no specific destination has been released.