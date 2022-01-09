DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Recently opened Hunny Bee’s on Brown Street will be debuting its drive-thru on Sunday.

On Jan. 9, Hunny Bee’s will be opening its drive-thru, according to Hunny Bee’s representative Joe Niehaus.

Hunny Bee’s is a chicken finger restaurant that opened in partnership with FUSIAN at 1200 Brown St., Suite 100. According to Niehaus, it is one of the few restaurants on Brown Street with a drive-thru.

Collaborating with Toast and other technology companies, Niehaus said Hunny Bee’s is excited to debut its drive-thru, which took months to develop.