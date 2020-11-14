Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week challenges community to help more than 3,800 homeless households

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 3,800 households in Montgomery County experience homelessness every year. In addition, nearly 1 in 6 homes face some sort of food insecurity challenges. This is why the Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services is taking part in Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Starting Sunday, the county is hosting several virtual and remote events to raise awareness and find solutions for the challenge of homelessness and food insecurity in Miami Valley neighborhoods.

Also part of the awareness events is the “44 Day Challenge.” Starting November 15, participants can take part in a daily challenge to learn more about homelessness.

“Each day during the challenge will be a different prompt, or an opportunity for someone to raise awareness about the issue, take action [and] advance by giving and supporting some of our great nonprofits,” explained Jessica Jenkins, Assistant Director of Montgomery County Human Services Planning & Development.

Officials say the pandemic is increasing the need for help around the county.

“I think the pandemic has helped us see these realities a little bit more especially food access has been a major issue around people not having access to food during the pandemic,” explained Jenkins.

For more information on taking the challenge and participating in Hunger & Homelessness Awareness week, click here.