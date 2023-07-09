FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Hunger Days Food Truck Rallies may be what you and your family are looking for if you can’t decide what to eat.

Each Thursday from April through the end of October, the organizers of Cloudy Days Cotton Candy host different food trucks at Hobson Freedom Park in Fairborn. The trucks offer different breakfast options from 7 to 10 a.m. and dinner options from 4 to 8 p.m.

At Hobson Freedom Park, you will find arts and crafts vendors, free giveaways and live entertainment alongside the food trucks.

“We have the Panda Pepper that comes out, Poppy’s Smokehouse that come out, Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, of course Cloudy Days Cotton Candy come out, you know, for the dessert option and we also have Childers’ Chimney Cakes just to name a few,” Ronald Jackson Jr., event organizer said.

