Hundreds visit FEMA recovery center in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – On its third day open, close to 200 people have already visited FEMA’s disaster recovery center in Trotwood.

“We had a lot of foot traffic and we’re just kind of picking up the pace, getting the lay of the land in the community and getting to know the survivors and their situation,” said Erin Gaddis, a FEMA media relations specialist.

Local, state and federal representatives are on site at Trotwood-Madison High School. They can sit one-one-with you to talk through what kind of help may be available to you.

“Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, you may still be eligible for assistance so feel free to come on in,” Gaddis said.

Assistance isn’t guaranteed. All benefits are determined on a case-by-case basis.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is working with FEMA to also provide assistance to tornado survivors. They are still trying to get the word out about the disaster assistance center.

“One of the persons who I met this weekend said ‘we didn’t know that SBA or FEMA was here’ and that’s what we’re doing now,” Doris Evans, a U.S. SBA public affairs specialist, said.

While SBA is helping to get business owners back on their feet, they can also help renters who lost personal property including their vehicles.

No matter your situation, all tornado survivors are encouraged to apply for help before the August 19 deadline.

“For those renters and homeowners and businesses who may have insurance and are waiting for insurance recovery, I would urge them, don’t wait,” said Evans.

SBA said they and FEMA will stick around as long as their needed to get homeowners, businesses and renters back to what was normal before the tornadoes hit.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.