Hundreds turn out for ceremonial procession to honor Sidney HS grad killed in Montana

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney community turned out by the hundreds to welcome the body of a local senior airman home.

Tristen Allen Carlson, 21, was escorted to Adams Funeral Home by local law enforcement agencies.

Carlson was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls Montana as an active duty senior airman E4 of the 341st security forces squadron.

On February 2, he was found dead and officials report that his death is under investigation.

Shelby County Veteran Services and other community members organized the memorial procession. Volunteers put up more than 60 American flags along the route from the highway to the funeral home.

“An event like this takes a community to put together. So we’re just wanting to do this to support Tristen and his family and his service,” explained Christ North, the executive director of Shelby County Veteran Services.

Family, friends, classmates, teammates and even strangers also lined the streets with flags and candles.

“It just speaks to his character that you people [are] already lining the streets. Everyone that is coming out to do this, it means a lot. You’re paying respects to a kid who did a lot for his community during the time he was here and [served] his country,” said Wes Branscum, Tristen’s high school football coach.

The funeral home announced that a viewing for Tristen will be held on February 14. His funeral services will be held on February 15.