Hundreds participate in ‘I Love West Dayton’ project created to clean and beautify the city

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds spent the day cleaning neighborhoods Saturday as part of the “I Love West Dayton” Cleanup Initiative. Saturday was a launch and rally day where volunteers gathered for a socially distanced meet-and-greet to learn about the mission of the project.

The initiative, started by Dayton-teen Chaz Amos, sought to clean and beautify an area of the city that many say has been overlooked and neglected.

“The whole goal of the project is to promote community pride. Once you see your community look better you want to contribute to that effort. Then once you start contributing to that effort it comes together as a whole, better community,” said Amos.

Now, with the help of Dayton Young Black Professionals, Dayton Urban Young Life, The Living City project and hundreds of independent volunteers, the areas of West Dayton will become trash-free and properly maintained.

“If you go on social media, you see all the reasons why people can’t get along,” said Caleb Ingram, leader of the Living City Project and clean-up zone leader. “So when you see a parking lot filled with hundreds of people from all different parts of the city: Black, White, young, old…all together for a common cause it reminds you of the goodness that is in the community and the power that we have to change the community.”

The project will last for 15 weeks with volunteers divided into five zones: Westwood, Residence Park, Greenwich Village, College Hill/Otterbein, and Lakeview.

Volunteers at Saturday’s event said they were looking to support the young, Black leadership in the city that was so motivated to start the project.

During the event on Saturday participants were also encouraged to register to vote, volunteer to tutor, and fill out the 2020 census.