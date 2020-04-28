Hundreds of UD employees to be impacted by furloughs, layoffs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of University of Dayton employees will be furloughed and dozens more laid off as a result of financial pressure caused by the pandemic.

University officials say that the week of April 27, UD notified 446 employees that they would be furloughed and 60 employees that they would be laid off in an attempt to reduce payroll during these quieter summer months and continue to control expenses.

Earlier this spring, the University implemented a hiring freeze, ceasing work and deferring nearly all capital projects, and halted non-essential discretionary spending.

We’re told in early April and at least through October, senior leaders took voluntary 20 percent pay cuts, and President Spina took a 30 percent pay reduction.

