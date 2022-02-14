DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the last 17 years, the National Council of Negro Women’s (NCNW) Dayton Section has been collecting teddy bears for children in Montgomery County, and every year it gets more special.

More than 300 teddy bears will go to kids within Montgomery County Children Services in 2022.

“The times are very hard and so today on Valentine’s Day, we just wanted to give a little bit of love to those in need,” Dr. Carmela Daniels, president of the NCNW-Dayton Section, said.

The kids who work with children services are often coming from difficult and sometimes dangerous situations. The NCNW hopes these teddy bears will bring at-risk children some sort of comfort.

“Just think about it, as they’re leaving their homes and they get to come in here and get a wonderful, soft toy, a soft teddy bear, and it just warms our hearts when it happens,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge.

An annual tradition to remind every child they are loved.

“Finally a child has something and someone to love and wrap their arms around and that is so important to these children,” Dodge said.

If you would like to help the NCNW with this cause, click here.