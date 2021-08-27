Hundreds of students in quarantine cancels football games across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — In the last week, many school districts in the Miami Valley have seen an increase in COVID cases.

Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said the district has between 26 and 27 positive cases and about 289 students in quarantine. Charles Patterson, health commissioner of Clark County Combined Health District, said they’re also seeing hundreds of students in quarantine.

“One of the biggest issues we’ve seen this week in Clark County are youth sports teams,” said Patterson. “Football and soccer and cheerleading … right now those are taking up a lot of our time.”

Patterson said they’re also seeing an increase in cases for children in 6th grade and below, a group that is largely unable to be vaccinated right now. Patterson added that getting eligible students vaccinated is important, especially for keeping kids out of quarantine.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, vaccinated students showing no symptoms of COVID don’t have to quarantine if they come in contact with a positive case. Students who are not vaccinated but were properly masked and distanced are also not required to quarantine in the same situation.

At Troy City Schools, masks are highly recommended but not required. The superintendent said that so far this year, mask use has been low. He is hoping that the school community will be open to more discussions about changing these requirements so that students can have a better experience in the classroom, and on the field.

“My office is right across from our fields, and I see [the football team] out there from August 1 working really hard,” said Piper. “I know they get one time per week to get out on the field and enjoy the benefit of their hard work and it’s really sad to see these kids miss out on these opportunities but again we have to keep kids safe.”