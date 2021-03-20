Hundreds of students gather on University of Dayton campus, officials will hold students accountable

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite warnings from University of Dayton officials earlier this month, hundreds of students, most not wearing masks or social distancing, crowded into the streets saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

University of Dayton officials said they will hold students accountable, writing in a statement:

“While the gathering in the student neighborhood may have been peaceful, students still violated University expectations and COVID-19 safety protocols. Where appropriate, we will be holding them accountable through our disciplinary process.”

The university sent a letter to students on March 4 that said there could be no more than 10 people on a porch or lawn, students must wear masks, and stay six feet apart, otherwise there could be consequences.

Some students said they didn’t expect to see such a large crowd when they arrived.

“I honestly was really shocked to see the crowd here outside, UD’s really working hard to keep COVID, like all of us students safe during COVID,” student Kat Brothers said.

“We were expecting some fun, but when we got out here, we saw that the street was packed and we came into something we weren’t expecting,” student Max Albers said.

The statement from the university also said they would make additional efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following Saturday’s events:

“We will also increase testing of students to identify and isolate individuals who have contracted the virus to help reduce the chance they will spread it to others.”

In the March 4 warning to students, officials said “disciplinary action will be swifter and more severe than in the past.” Some of the potential consequences students may face include suspension, removal from campus for remote learning, or even expulsion.