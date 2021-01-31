Hundreds of salt trucks, plows on Miami Valley roads for winter storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of salt and snow plow crews were prepared Saturday for the first big snow storm of the season.

For Dayton Public Works, more than 44 salt trucks were deployed around 6 p.m. for a 16 hour shift to clear the roads.

“This will be all hands on deck,” Director of Public Works Frederick Stovall said. “Right now that is the real game plan through Sunday.”

Dayton Public Works director Frederick Stovall said their first focus will be on high-traffic streets, highways, hills and bridges. then if it snows 4 inches or more, they’ll plow neighborhoods.

“Be patient we will get around to everyone’s residential street,” Stovall said.

ODOT had 229 crews out Saturday night working to clear the roads in the Miami Valley and Cincinnati area.

ODOT also pretreated the roads with brine ahead of the storm.

“We are asking drivers to use their winter skills behind the wheel and give our plow drivers room to do their job,” Southwest Ohio Public Information Officer Mandi Dillon told 2NEWS. “If you don’t have to be out on the roads while the snow is falling, we suggest you stay home.”

Stovall said he’s hopeful the COVID-19 curfew will keep more drivers off the road while they work overnight, and he says it’s safer if people stay home if they don’t have to travel.

“We can move around faster, so that’s another plus for us, not have to drive in the traffic and avoid vehicles,” Stovall said.

Some Miami Valley residents said they’ve been appreciative of the mild winter so far.

“I’ve been very happy with the weather we’ve had up to this point, it’s been very mild, and I hope the temperature rises just a little bit to get above the freezing mark and this all turns to rain like it’s been doing so far,” Jamey, a South Dayton resident said.

Stovall said because of the mild winter, they’ve only used 900 tons of salt so far this year, and they have 12,000 tons in their salt dome.

He said that’s a good thing because money saved on salt during the winter means more money for roadwork in the summer.

“We got a lot of work we need to do to repair our streets,” Stovall said. “So definitely we will be looking at how to forward those dollars to patch up some of our streets around the city.”