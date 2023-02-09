DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students looking to further their education will have the chance to take a visit to a college campus in the Dayton area.

On Monday, Feb. 20, students and families are welcome to attend the Spring Visit Day at Sinclair Community College at 444 W. Third St. in Dayton. The event will be held in the Building 12 Conference Center of the college campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you plan on being a part of Spring Visit Day, you will have the chance to learn about the 300 degree and certificate programs, take a tour of campus, receive assistance to fill out the FAFSA form, learn about Transfer Pathways and more.

Dr. Scott Markland, Senior Vice President of Student Development at Sinclair says, “Whether you are high school student, parent, or individual who wants to explore a new career path, Spring Visit Day is the perfect opportunity to discover and learn about all that Sinclair has to offer to put you on a path to college and career success.”

Interested attendees will have the ability to take advantage of the free parking opportunity. Once you approach the campus, you are directed to park in Lot C, which is under Building 12. You can access the garage by entering off Fourth Street.

Hundreds of individuals are expected to attend the annual event to learn about what the educational facility has to offer.