Hundreds of donated turkeys gifted to area agencies for distribution

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Buckeye Health Plan’s “Operation Feed the Hungry” gave out over 400 turkeys to more than a dozen local agencies on Tuesday.

The agencies will then hold their own giveaways for residents in their own communities.

The effort is geared toward helping the agencies stay stocked with locally sourced food to hang out to those in need this holiday season.

“Buckeye has purchased the turkeys. They work with a local meat distributor in the area, they actually delivered them this morning. We feel that doing this is our way of giving back to the community,” said Anisa Ballard with Buckeye Health Plan.

Buckeye Health has been holding this event in Ohio for nine years. They expect to hand over 4,000 turkeys across eleven cities in the state this year.

