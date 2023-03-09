DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Fire Departments will receive over 700 carbon monoxide detectors to install in their communities, thanks to a generous donation by the Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union.

According to the credit union, this donation marks their eighth year donating CO detectors, and nearly four thousand detectors donated during that time.

“It is exciting to see this program grow year after year and hear how much the departments appreciate and look forward to the donation to help their residents.,” said Shannon O’Neill, Marketing Manager for the credit union.

According to the release, a total of 750 CO detectors will be sent to fire departments across the Miami Valley including the following:

Dayton Fire Department

Trotwood Fire Department

Harrison Township Fire Department

Butler Township Fire Department

Brookville Fire Department

Bellbrook Fire Department

Miami Valley Fire District

West Carrollton Fire Department

Xenia Township Fire Department

Troy Fire Department

Each year the credit union contacts local fire departments and asks if they could use the CO detectors in their community. They will receive the detectors over the next several weeks.