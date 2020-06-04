Hundreds in Fairborn march for justice, change

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people have gathered in downtown Fairborn to march for justice and change.
2 NEWS Reporter Kristen Eskow is there, where participants could be heard chanting “Silence is Violence,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “No Justice, No Peace.”
The group started at the Fairborn library, and have been doing laps around the downtown area to make their message heard.
There is an increased police presence throughout town, but so far things have remained peaceful. State troopers are also in the area as well as state police.
**Continuing coverage on George Floyd**
