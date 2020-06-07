Hundreds gather to peacefully march and call for justice in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people gathered in Trotwood to march and protest for justice.

The group walked from Madison Park, and down Main Street, ending their demonstration with no incident at the parking lot of the former Food Town grocery store.

Organizer of the march, Rob Dejene lives in and owns a business in Trotwood. He told the crowd during the protest that he had confidence that the event would stay peaceful and orderly

“The narrative is that through these protests, a riot is bound to happen. I believe the city of Trotwood [and] the people of Trotwood…we can police ourselves and protect ourselves as well as protect our environment and our businesses,” said Dejene.

Trotwood residents led the march, supporters and allies followed closely behind. Once they reached their destination, they were met with free food and water. The crowd took a knee and a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, roughly the amount of time that George Floyd was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Trotwood councilwoman Yvette Page says the fight for justice continues even after the protest is over.

“The major decision is going to come to each individual on November 3,” she said. “Make your voice heard and that’s by voting.”

A voter registration table was present at the event and volunteers helped participants fill out the 2020 Census online.

Following the march, anyone who wanted to offer their words and thoughts on the current events was invited to speak.

Once all was said and done, the protesters were transported safely back to Madison Park through buses provided by the city.

Dejene recognized the cities officers and police department.

“The Trotwood Police Department sets a standard that a lot of local departments in the area do not meet. So we have to commend them for doing a good job,” said Dejene.

But he says he’s still hoping to see more community collaboration from some officers.

“That being said, we need to demand more from our local police department. Trotwood Police Department, we need a little bit more from you,” he said. “We need you to get out of your cars and meet us. Greet us and walk your beat.”