Hundreds gather for ‘Unity Walk’ escorted by police through downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protests are happening across the Miami Valley but in Dayton on Thursday, organizers of a large march decided to label their event the Dayton Strong Unity Walk.

“It’s a unity walk because everyone’s walking together. I’m not saying that we’re not protesting anything…I feel like the word protest is being taken out of context completely,” explained Champagne 937, a Dayton-based rapper and CEO of JETway Records. Champagne 937 says he reached out to a Dayton Police officer to collaborate on the event. While on Saturday, protesters were met with tear gas and rubber bullets, Thursday’s march saw police officers on bikes and without their riot gear ready to help those marching make it safely to their destination.

“We have to have some kind of dialogue. We have to create some type of togetherness and this what we’re doing here,” he said. “There’s a level of respect that needs to be had. The police need to respect us, bottom line, and I don’t think the people in the community are feeling respected.”

More than a hundred people gathered with signs to chant their message of justice.

“These are the people that you least likely expect to be here. So just to see everyone supporting really makes me happy,” said Erin Bailey, a DPS student who participated in the march. “A lot of people need to know how many people truly do care because if we see no one protesting, then it looks like no one cares and we just go on with [life].”

They group marched from the Dublin Pub on Wayne Avenue to City Hall. It took a little more than an hour and no incidents were reported.