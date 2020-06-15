Hundreds gather for ‘Suits in Solidarity’ march

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As protests for social justice continue throughout the Miami Valley, hundreds of people in downtown Dayton gathered for a “Suits in Solidarity” rally.

Demonstrators of all ages donned their suits and other formal attire Sunday afternoon as they marched through the streets of downtown Dayton.

“My mom has explained to me that you all are marching and demanding for change, even for me,” said Landon Truman Wallace, an 11-year-old who addressed the crowd.

“We’re just regular men out here trying to show solidarity amongst each other,” said Anthony Reynolds, a demonstrator.

“They just wanted to show solidarity and show us in suits and things of that nature to try to help change some of the narrative and perceptions of African-American men,” said Kenneth Goodrum, another demonstrator.

Brandon White, the owner of the White House Event Center in downtown Dayton, told 2 NEWS he wanted to organize a rally that was different from many of the other protests that have been held in the Miami Valley.

“When you get dressed, you feel good, and I wanted everybody to leave from here being happy and encouraged,” White said.

White told 2 NEWS he wanted to give people an opportunity to network while also calling for change.

“I decided that Dayton, Ohio, needed this,” he said. “I figured this couldn’t pass because it would generate attention.”

Some marchers told 2 NEWS they hope to see more similar events in the Dayton area in the future.

“We’re just marching because once everything settles down, things go back to being the same, so we don’t want that to happen now,” said Kenneth Wilkinson.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing, and now is the moment to do that,” said Angela Wilson, another demonstrator.

White said he believes Sunday’s march is just the beginning of his efforts to bring change to the community.