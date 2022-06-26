MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Pickle lovers from all over came to Miamisburg to relish in the celebration of all things dill.

Miamisburg held its first ever Pickle Festival at Austin Landing Saturday afternoon.

The event had live music and a beer garden and more than two dozen vendors set up shop at the festival selling all-things pickles and pickled.

“You know, we thought, we need to share you know what we know with our love of cooking, and so that was where the whole idea with coming up with our spice recipes, and selling it and sharing it with other people,” All Spice Merchants owner Erin O’Brien.

Proceeds from all alcohol and merchandise sales benefited the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

“The liquor, the merchandise, all of that is benefiting charities,” Danielle Simmons with the Miami Valley Restaurant Association said. “It’s going to the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. Which actually a lot of people don’t realize puts back into the community.”