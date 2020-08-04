Hundreds at Dayton food distribution shows need during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church held a food distribution at its campus in Dayton’s north side Tuesday to help ease some of the burden caused by COVID-19. While the pandemic has been going on for months, hundreds of families showed up to the giveaway, showing that the need for help is ongoing.

Pastor Frederick Hayes of Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, said, “Per day, we’re feeding over 800 families. Calculating cars, about over 500 cars every Tuesday and Thursday.”

Pastor Hayes said that’s how often the church, with the help of World Vision Food Distributors, has been feeding families since the beginning of July, and the numbers, he added, have been steady. He explained, volunteers have even gone out into the community to make sure people are getting the food they need. Tommy Owens is one of the dedicated volunteers at the church. He said the distributions have been a huge help to families effected by the coronavirus response.

“It’s truly been impactful for all families. No one is exempt from this pandemic, so everybody needs help.”

And that’s what the church has been doing by giving away a full week of grocery items to families, including, meat, dairy and produce. Pastor Hayes said the church is happy to serve the community during this uncertain time, and the church is willing to feed anyone who needs the help.

“Anyone and everyone is qualified to come. You do not need to show any ID, all we’re asking you to do is stay in your car, make sure you have room enough so we can put it in your trunk, and you can take off right after we load it.”

Since food distributions are held during the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the church is asking for people to help guide traffic, load boxes, and deliver food at each event.

As you can see, we have a whole bunch of cars, we have a lot of people to come out, some people have taken off their jobs to come out and help because they understand,” Owens explained.

Pastor Hayes added, the church is taking measures to ensure all volunteers are safe by checking temperatures and asking everyone to wear a mask. Distributions are going on at the church at least through the end of August. For more information or to learn how to volunteer, call (937)268-8273.