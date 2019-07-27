Humidity increases today, but there will be a nice breeze

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

More humid this weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A great summer day to attend the Celtic Festival or go to the pool. An air quality alert is in effect for Saturday for parts of the Miami Valley. Try to fuel up your vehicle after 8 PM.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid. High 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 88

Monday night a frontal boundary will bring in a chance of showers and storms that will continue into Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the low 80s.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS