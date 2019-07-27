Humidity increases today, but there will be a nice breeze

More humid this weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A great summer day to attend the Celtic Festival or go to the pool. An air quality alert is in effect for Saturday for parts of the Miami Valley. Try to fuel up your vehicle after 8 PM.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid. High 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 88

Monday night a frontal boundary will bring in a chance of showers and storms that will continue into Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the low 80s.

