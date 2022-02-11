DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is Celebrating the Bengals by holding an adoption event for its very own underdogs.

On Friday and Saturday, February 11 and 12, the Humane Society said that all adoption fees for any pet will be 56 percent off. This Bengals-inspired event will run at both the main shelter, located at 1661 Nicholas Road and the MeowZa Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall.

“A lot of our animals may be considered underdogs. They come to us from a variety of different – and sometimes difficult – situations, but we are here to support them, give them confidence and find them their second chance,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “We love doing everything we can to give these animals a second chance and we love to be their cheerleaders as these underdogs become the MVP of their new forever home.”

The shelter currently offers furry friends of all sorts including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and gerbils. For more information about The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, click here.