Humane Society to host virtual Furry Skurry throughout September

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 29th Annual Furry Skurry is going virtual and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton wants participants to help them reach their goal of 25,000 miles walked throughout the month of September.
Residents are encouraged to register online so that they can track their progress towards the 25,000 miles. People can also donate online to help the Humane Society reach its goal of $90,000.
For more information about the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, call 937-268-PETS or visit www.hsdayton.org.
