Humane Society to host virtual Furry Skurry throughout September

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 29th Annual Furry Skurry is going virtual and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton wants participants to help them reach their goal of 25,000 miles walked throughout the month of September.

Residents are encouraged to register online so that they can track their progress towards the 25,000 miles. People can also donate online to help the Humane Society reach its goal of $90,000.

For more information about the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, call 937-268-PETS or visit www.hsdayton.org.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS