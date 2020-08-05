Humane Society surprised by abandoned reptiles in parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Staff at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton discovered an aquarium and a large container in the parking lot of the shelter Wednesday morning, and inside were a bearded dragon and a large Columbian Red-Tail Boa.
Staff could see the bearded dragon in the aquarium but the container was a different story. The organization said staff struggled to get the container open and were surprised to find the Red-Tail Boa inside.
“Dumping animals like this is not only illegal, but it is dangerous to the animals,” said Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.” These reptiles require a certain warm temperature to be safe. With last night’s temperatures dropping lower than normal, it could have put these animals into a very dangerous situation.”
The Paws Inn Animal Hospital helped remove the snake safely once it was discovered. Staff are observing both and them under heat lamps to warm them up.
“Both animals appear to be doing better, but our team will continue to monitor them today before they go into temporary foster homes to recover fully,” said Weltge.
To donate and support the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, click here.
