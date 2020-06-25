Humane Society seeing uptick in pet adoptions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has seen an increase in pet adoptions during the pandemic even though the process has changed.

“Animals are providing comfort, love, joy, family experience, all the things that we come to expect,” says Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

He says animals are going out just as fast as they come in. But adoptions look a little different. The process starts virtually.

“You start looking at our pets online, and you start getting a really good sense of what pets you’re interested in,” describes Weltge.

Adoptions are processed only by appointment after someone fills out an application. Staff wear masks, and there are sanitizing stations throughout the building. People who have an appointment to see an animal are also required to wear masks.

“Everyone knows that pets not only bring joy, but they also bring health. People are healthier and happier when they have pets in their lives,” says Weltge.

Despite the uptick in adoptions, cruelty and neglect cases are on the rise too.

“In fact, our humane agent cases are up significantly over last year, and unfortunately we think it’s also due to the COVID,” states Weltge.

While the rate that pets are coming in and going out at the Humane Society has increased, they’re about 250 adoptions behind where they were last year.

“We’re thankful that people are wanting pets because these are homeless animals that are looking for homes,” says Weltge.

