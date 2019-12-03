Humane Society raising money for animal care during Giving Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is raising money to help 100 animals at their shelter during Giving Tuesday.

Their goal is to raise $26,250.

Even the smallest donations can help:

$10 can help microchip one animal

$25 can provide rabies vaccines to 3 animals

$50 can spay or neuter one animal in the shelter’s care

$250 can save a dog or cat (includes vaccinations, food and shelter for the duration of their time at the shelter)

$500 can save a rabbit for the duration of his or her time at the shelter or in their foster program

$1,000 can save a cat, dog AND a rabbit and provide care, vaccinations, etc. while they patiently wait for a loving, forever family

You can donate online or by calling 937-262-5921.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.