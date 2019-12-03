Humane Society raising money for animal care during Giving Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is raising money to help 100 animals at their shelter during Giving Tuesday.
Their goal is to raise $26,250.
Even the smallest donations can help:
- $10 can help microchip one animal
- $25 can provide rabies vaccines to 3 animals
- $50 can spay or neuter one animal in the shelter’s care
- $250 can save a dog or cat (includes vaccinations, food and shelter for the duration of their time at the shelter)
- $500 can save a rabbit for the duration of his or her time at the shelter or in their foster program
- $1,000 can save a cat, dog AND a rabbit and provide care, vaccinations, etc. while they patiently wait for a loving, forever family
You can donate online or by calling 937-262-5921.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.