Humane Society passes out donations to pet owners

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is accepting donations to hand out to pet owners who have been affected by the tornado outbreak.

Volunteers have been handing out those donations and say the amount of concern that people are showing for the families and pets that have been displaced is tremendous.

Humane Society CEO Brian Weltge says the need for pet supplies to help those struggling from the tornado outbreak is ongoing.

"Canned cat food, canned dog food, dry dog and cat food, leashes collars, beds, even some toys, because these poor animals along with people are going through some pretty traumatic times..even a toy can brighten their day," says Weltge.

He says they haven't had to reunite any missing pets with their owners - but are offering free microchipping scans, which he says they have done a lot this past week.

"The animals that are running loose that have gotten away from people many times don't have identification, and we don't know where they belong, and so the microchip will tell us who they belong to," Weltge said.

In light of this situation, the Humane Society is offering free microchips until June 15.

Finally, Weltge says the Red Cross is sheltering people and their pets, but adds that many are staying with family or friends - or will be moving to new places that might not accept pets.

He says many fosters have already been calling, offering their homes to help out.

"We're asking for people to call us, let us know what kind of animal they have, how long they think they might need a foster for, and can reach out to those who have reached out to us through our foster families to try and get them connected."

If you would like to drop off donations, you are asked not to leave them outside, as they could be damaged or rained on. Even if their office hours are not open, a staff member is on site most of the day. You only need to ring the doorbell and someone will come help.

The Humane Society is located at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton.

