Humane Society offers tips to keep your pet happy this Halloween

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society is reminding pet owners that Halloween can be a scary time for both you and your pet! Take precautions to make sure they stay comfortable.

Identify Your Pets: So much foot traffic around this time of year can make it easier for pets to get out, and without proper identification, it will be more difficult to find them. You can stop by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and have your pet micro-chipped for $20, with no appointment necessary.

Choose Costumes Wisely: If your pet must wear a costume, be sure to find one that is loose-fitting and will not make it difficult for your pet to move around. If your pet clearly doesn’t like the costume, don’t force them to wear it. This will only make them stressed.

Avoid the Candy: Both chocolate and xylitol, a sweetener found in many candies, can be very dangerous for your pets to consume. Additionally, lollipop sticks or wrappers can pose choking hazards.

Be Aware of Decorations: Holiday décor such as carved pumpkins, electrical cords, plants, or decorative corn should be kept away from your animals. Not only could they be easily damaged, but your pet may also chew on cords or eat plants that could be harmful to them.

Keep Them Separated: Consider keeping your pet in a separate room if you’re expecting a rush of people at your home. If the noise seems to stress them out, try turning on relaxing music to tune some of it out.

