Humane Society offers discounted adoptions through end of year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is offering $20 adoptions through the end of the year.

This adoption special applies at the main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road, the MeowZa Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall, and all offsite adoption locations throughout the area.

“Welcoming a new pet to your home can be a magical experience,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “We hope that through this exciting promotion, more people can enjoy the love and companionship that a pet can bring to their life.”

To make your adoption process go as smoothly as possible, the Humane Society recommends that anyone interested in adopting should bring:

Your most up-to-date veterinarian records for all pets in your home

If you rent, a copy of your lease showing that you are permitted to have pets in your home

A filled out adoption application (optional), which can be found online at www.hsdayton.org/adopt.

Regular adoption procedures still apply, and applications must be approved before you can adopt an animal from the Humane Society.

