DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are looking to take a family trip to a theme park, you may be interested in this opportunity.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is offering what it calls a “trip of a lifetime”. A chance to win a trip to a Disney theme park as a part of the grand prize is being offered by the animal center.

In the offer, a four night stay for six guests in a “luxe condo” close to Walt Disney World Resort is being offered. Additionally, guests will receive three day passes to one of the four parks. Condo amenities are said to include PGA golf, shopping and dining, and a water park. Concierge services are also expected to be a part of the prize.

The grand prize winner will get exactly $2,357.96 in cash to cover the income taxes which will come along with winning the prize.

For tax purposes, a form will already be filled out on behalf of the winner.

“A W-2G will be filed on the winner’s behalf, reporting the value of the winnings and the total taxes withheld,” the contest’s website says.

People interested should know the ticket prices for entries range from $25 to $500:

– $25 will get you 1 entry

– $40 will get you 2 entries

– $100 will get you 6 entries

– $500 will get you 35 entries

The deadline for those interested to enter to win the Grand Prize is Thursday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m.