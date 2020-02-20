Humane Society offering free training to help control cat overpopulation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is helping residents in the Miami Valley address cat overpopulation through a special training course.

Every Wednesday at 5 p.m. the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is offering a free Cat Trapper Training Course at their main shelter, 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton, to help residents understand how to safely trap cats so that they can be spayed or neutered through the Trap-Neuter-Return program at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. This class is open to the public.

“Trap-Neuter-Return is an effective and proactive way to address cat overpopulation,” said Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “This is an issue in our communities and one that cannot be fixed by one person or one organization. We hope that through these trainings we can get more residents involved within the Trap-Neuter-Return program and in turn make a bigger impact within our neighborhoods.”

Plus, as a bonus, for anyone who completes the training, they will receive a starter kit as well as a Cat Trapper Training Program membership card, which allows the individual to rent traps from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for free. Typically, there is a $75 deposit that is then returned when the trap is brought back as well as a $1 per day rental fee.

In this course, people will learn:

The basics about Trap-Neuter-Return and why it is important

How to properly set up a humane trap

Personal and animal safety tips to keep you and the cats safe

Space for the course is limited, so the Humane Society of Greater Dayton requires you to sign up in advance. You can sign up online at the HSGD website.