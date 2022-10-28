The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is providing tips to protect your furry friends from the spooky season.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spooky season is here and that means spooky creatures will be out and about on Halloween.

According to a release, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton wants to make sure that your furry friends stay safe with you for the spooky holiday.

One of the most important things that can help your pet in any situation is identification. To have collars, ID tags and microchips on your pet to reunite your pet with you if it would get loose is the greatest factor.

If you are dressing your pet up for the day such as a pirate or princess, the Humane Society wants to make sure it is a simple costume and to not force your pet to dress up if they are uncomfortable.

Feeding animals candy, such as chocolate and lollipops can put your pet in a serious health hazard, where they may need medical attention by a veterinarian. Treats that are aimed specifically towards your pet should be used rather than a sweet human treat.

Decorations can also be the cause of your pet being spooked.

Keep items such as cords, pumpkins and candles out of the reach of your furry friends, as they can do damage to the item and potentially your pet.

If unfamiliar people or a group of people will be around your pet, you might want to reconsider for the sake of your pet. Anxiety levels in animals can be difficult for them if they are in an uncomfortable situation.

To help your pets to drain the noise out, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton says to turn on some relaxing music.