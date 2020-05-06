Live Now
Humane Society of Greater Dayton takes steps toward reopening

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is taking steps toward reopening.

The shelter has started their Community Cat Program and plans to reopen their Adoption Program by appointment only starting next week.

“The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has continued to do the lifesaving work for animals that our community needs,” officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

