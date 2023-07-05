DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is asking for your help in identifying a man who allegedly threw a dog from his car into their parking lot Wednesday.

At 2:15 p.m., the man in the photos below can be seen reaching into the back seat of what appears to be a green Cadillac with a sunroof and pulling the dog from out of the car.

(Humane Society of Greater Dayton)









A mother and two small children were leaving the shelter at the time and witnessed the act.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said the dog appears to have recently given birth, and they fear for the welfare of her puppies.

“Purposefully abandoning an animal, regardless of the circumstances or location, is illegal,” Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said in a statement.

“At the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, we are committed to assisting individuals with their animal-related challenges. However, it is crucial to emphasize that pet owners bear the responsibility until appropriate assistance can be provided, whether by our organization or another agency. As a private nonprofit, we follow a managed-intake model, accepting animal surrenders through scheduled appointments. This allows us to operate within our capacity and resources. Illegally abandoning animals like this not only violates the law but also places an enormous strain on the limited resources available to care for the animals under our protection.”

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has asked anyone with information about the individual involved to contact them at 937-262-8091.