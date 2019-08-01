Humane Society of Greater Dayton reopens cat program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has reopened their cat program, after temporarily halting all intake and adoptions because of almost two dozen cats being abandoned in one day.

Two weeks ago, within 24 hours, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton had 20 cats and kittens left at their shelter, and one litter of seven kittens tested positive for an extremely dangerous and contagious virus.

Brian Weltge, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said the cats they already had were up-to-date on their vaccinations, and the temporary closing was just precautionary.

Sadly, within 24 hours of discovering the litter of sick and abandoned kittens, two of the seven passed away.

Weltge said the remaining five cats in that litter were rushed to a nearby emergency care unit.

“This particular case put a financial strain because it cost $5,000 to have them treated one night at an emergency care facility here in town,” said Weltge.

Altogether, caring for these unexpected abandoned cats is costing the humane society $8,000.

“The other cats are also doing well, they were just under quarantine, they weren’t affected by that virus, but we did have them separated and they also are going to be going up for adoption,” said Weltge.

The remaining 18 cats are not adoptable just yet because they are still undergoing treatment or getting spayed and neutered, but the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said they are doing quite well.

Weltge said the community has shown wonderful support, patience and understanding, and asked that the kittens remain in your thoughts as they get stronger every day.

