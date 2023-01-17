DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is honoring the life and legacy of Betty White on what would have been her 101st birthday.

According to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, on Jan. 17, 2023, communities across the country are coming together to donate to animal shelters in memory of White, an act many people refer to as the Betty White Challenge.

“One of her greatest passions in life was her advocacy in animal welfare,” said the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s website. “She lit up whenever she was around animals and devoted her life to the ethical care and treatment of all animals.”

If you wish to give to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and participate in the Betty White Challenge, click here.