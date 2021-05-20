Humane Society of Greater Dayton raffling off a trip to Napa Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Support the humane society and you could win the trip of a lifetime.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said it is excited to offer a trip to Napa Valleyt as part of their Trips for Tails campaign.

Twenty dollars gets you a chance to win. You can enter through July 29 by visiting www.hsdayton.org/trip. Purchase your Trips for Tails raffle tickets and you will have a 1 in 3,000 chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip! That’s better odds than with any lottery around!

What’s Included in the Trip?

Jarvis Estate Wine Tasting and Tour for 2

B Cellars Vineyards and Winery Tour and Tasting with Food Pairings for 2

Rutherford Hill Winery Cave Tour and Tasting for 2

6 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service

3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Marriott, Hilton, Embassy or similar accommodations

Round-trip (coach class) airfare plus taxes for 2 from a major metro airport within the 48 contiguous U.S. to either San Francisco or Oakland, CA

Booking and travel services

In addition to the trip, a cash prize will be awarded to the winner to cover the cost of taxes of the prize.

The prize winner will have up to two years from the time of the drawing to book their trip. This gives ample time to fit with any schedule and keep everyone safe.

All money raised from the sale of these raffle tickets goes to help the homeless animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, a no-kill shelter and the oldest animal welfare agency in the Miami Valley.

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online at www.hsdayton.org/trip

In-person by visiting the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton during regular business hours (1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays)

Over the phone by calling (937) 262-5921

You do not need your ticket stubs to be entered into the drawing. The physical ticket will be made for all tickets purchased online or over the phone prior to the drawing. Your ticket stubs will not be mailed to you but can be picked up at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Upon request, your ticket numbers can be emailed to you following your purchase.

The winner will be announced on Friday, July 30 at 2 p.m. as the Humane Society of Greater Dayton draws the winner’s name live on their Facebook page. You don’t have to be present to win the grand prize, the humane society will contact the winner immediately following the drawing and will also announce the winners on our website at www.hsdayton.org/trip.