Humane Society of Greater Dayton partnering with Panera Bread for Round Up for Rover initiative

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is making donating delicious with its Round Up for Rover campaign.



The organization teamed up with Panera Bread to support homeless animals in the Miami Valley. Marketing manager for the Humane Society, Jessica Garringer, said rounding an order up to the next dollar may seem insignificant, but makes a huge difference for the animals.



“Throughout the span of the month at all of the locations, it raises thousands of dollars for animals at our shelter. And a lot of people don’t realize, as a nonprofit, we rely 100 percent on donations to run all of our programs and services.”





She explained while hundreds of animals from various backgrounds enter the shelter each year, money received through campaigns like Round Up for Rover help improve their well-being and prepares them to be adopted by loving families.



“We have a whole vet team on-site that will spay and neuter them, microchip them, ensure that they are healthy animals, and once they are, that’s when we put them up for adoption,” she said.



As a no-kill shelter, pets at the Humane Society continue to need resources until they do find a forever home. Garringer said this initiative is a great opportunity for animal lovers or those simply looking for a delicious meal to help pets who will one day return the favor in homes throughout the community.



“In 2019 we raised over $13,000 by people just rounding up their change. So we like to say every penny counts and this is an ideal situation to really show that every single penny counts.”



Thirteen restaurants in the Miami Valley are participating in the Round Up for Rover initiative between now and the end of January. The complete list of participating locations can be found below. Those who want to increase their donations at the restaurants can do so by simply informing the cashier. Donations can also be made online be clicking here.

For more information about adopting a pet, click here.