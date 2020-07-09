Humane Society of Greater Dayton honored for financial accountability

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the eighth year in a row, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is not only being recognized for quality treatment of their pets, but also, for being fiscally responsible.

Charity Navigator, an organization that evaluates the financial accountability of nonprofits, once again granted the Humane Society its highest rating. Only four percent of nonprofits have achieved that goal nationally. Humane Society President, Brian Weltge, said the recognition comes as a result of their honesty and responsibility.

“We’re very transparent with our dollars here, and people should be comfortable knowing that when they give money, it goes to help animals in need.”

With the establishment being run solely on public donations, trust in finances may be of concern for donors. Chief Relationship Officer at Charity Navigator, Kevin Scally, says there’s a lot that goes into earning the four-star rating, and the Humane Society consistently proves that they go above and beyond to allocate donors’ funds properly.

“The way that we determine that is based off of their financials and their accountability and transparency. So we take their IRS form I-90 information that comes from the IRS and we crunch the numbers in there to look at how much of your money is actually going towards the cause. As well as a number of other metrics. There’s 27 altogether,” Scally said.

Weltge added, donations are often used to offer adoption and fostering services, present volunteer opportunities, and invest in cruelty and neglect programs, to name a few. But like other businesses, Weltge said they could use a little extra support during the pandemic, while adoptions and cases of neglect are rising.

“We’re operating under a new normal. Organizations like ours are always in need of money to help more and more animals. The need for having animals into families is increasing. There’s a lot of love and companionship that comes with pet ownership, and so we’re thrilled to see those kinds of trends occur.”

If you’d like to donate, you can visit hsdayton.org.