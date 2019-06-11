Humane Society of Greater Dayton continues work to support pets and people after tornado outbreak
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is continuing to provide resources and helping pets and families who were affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
"We are so proud to be Dayton's Humane Society," Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said "Our staff, our board, our volunteers – we are all so proud to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with the residents in our community and to help as much as we can. It is encouraging to watch as our city rebuilds and it is inspiring to see everyone come together to lend support to make life for the people and pets affected a little easier as they try to salvage some sort of normalcy amidst all this chaos."
Since the tornado outbreak, the Humane Society has served as a donation center for pet supplies, including going door-to-door to help those who are afraid to leave their homes due to looting or can't leave due to lack of transportation.
Veterinarians have also been in the community to perform wellness checks on animals.
If people think they may have lost a pet or found a pet, the Humane Society's Facebook page has a Lost and Found album where the community can post photos of animals lost or found, in an effort to reunite the animal with its owner.
The Humane Society's main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road also continues to collect and distribute pet supply donations. In addition, the organization is also offering free microchips for cats and dogs through June 15. That would ensure animals are reunited with their families should tragedy strike again.
Latest News - Local
-
Residents hopeful for federal assistance after tornadoes
In his letter to President Trump, Governor DeWine says the need is beyond what the state and local governments can handle.Read More »
-
Reuniting pets and families after tornadoes a priority for animal advocates
Steve Glardon, outreach coordinator for the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says they have been getting dozens of calls from people who are missing their pets after fences and walls of their homes were blown away.Read More »
-
Beavercreek football team raises money for tornado victims
The team gathered at Wandering Griffin to hold a fundraiser for two players and their families who lost their homes in the storms.Read More »
-
Celina residents facing uphill battle with home repairs after tornado outbreak
In Celina more than 40 houses were destroyed because of the tornado outbreak. Roughly 100 houses were damaged.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free counseling available for people affected by the tornadoes
Doctors at Wright State University are offering free psychological first-aid for people impacted by the tornadoes. Those services are designed to get people professional counseling to cope with trauma.Read More »