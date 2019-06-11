Humane Society of Greater Dayton continues work to support pets and people after tornado outbreak

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved "Clyde" was found abandoned near a local restaurant. (WDTN File Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is continuing to provide resources and helping pets and families who were affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

"We are so proud to be Dayton's Humane Society," Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said "Our staff, our board, our volunteers – we are all so proud to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with the residents in our community and to help as much as we can. It is encouraging to watch as our city rebuilds and it is inspiring to see everyone come together to lend support to make life for the people and pets affected a little easier as they try to salvage some sort of normalcy amidst all this chaos."

Since the tornado outbreak, the Humane Society has served as a donation center for pet supplies, including going door-to-door to help those who are afraid to leave their homes due to looting or can't leave due to lack of transportation.

Veterinarians have also been in the community to perform wellness checks on animals.

If people think they may have lost a pet or found a pet, the Humane Society's Facebook page has a Lost and Found album where the community can post photos of animals lost or found, in an effort to reunite the animal with its owner.

The Humane Society's main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road also continues to collect and distribute pet supply donations. In addition, the organization is also offering free microchips for cats and dogs through June 15. That would ensure animals are reunited with their families should tragedy strike again.

