Humane Society of Greater Dayton beginning gradual reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton began their gradual reopening process Tuesday and are getting ready to resume adoptions.

For the past several weeks, the shelter couldn’t do spays or neuters, elective procedures or animal intakes, unless it was an emergency.

“We had a shutdown, essentially, of almost our complete operation, and now we are slowly starting to reopen our operations under a new normal,” Humane Society President and CEO Brian Weltge said.

Their reopening started Tuesday with the Community Cats program– which manages the stray cat population in the Dayton area during the early spring months.

“COVID-19 didn’t stop them from breeding, but we have to kick it into high gear getting lots of spays and neuters done for Community Cats,” Weltge said.

They’ll be doing online cat trapper training, and there will be curbside pickup for captured cats.

On May 12, adoptions will resume and will be done by appointment only.

“It’s part of our core function to find homes for animals in need and homes for homeless pets, so there’s lots of pets that need homes and we’re excited to get that up and running again and to get animals into homes,” Weltge said.

People interested in adopting can look at pet profiles online before setting up an appointment for up to two people to visit that animal at the shelter.

Weltge said not all adoptions stopped since the shelter shut down. Many of the volunteers who stepped in to foster the animals ended up adopting them too.