Humane Society makes pet adoption easy during Clear the Shelters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – To an animal, a shelter is a place of waiting, with eyes on a brighter future, and a home is much more than a roof over their head.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is just one of several organizations teaming up with WDTN’s annual Clear the Shelters campaign, extending a helping hand to all sorts of little paws finding a fresh start.

“Clear the Shelters is an amazing, wonderful initiative that helps get homeless pets into homes. Clearing the shelter is a wonderful thing not only for the animals, but for the people involved,” said Brian Weltge, Director and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Since 2015, the Clear the Shelters campaign has placed over 410,000 pets in their forever homes nationwide, although this year’s initiative will look a little different than it has in years past.

“People will go online and they will observe a pet they might be interested in. They’ll fill out an application, get that pre-approved, come in and interact with the pet they think they might want for their family…very simple process to take home the pet from there,” Weltge said.

Also new this year, Clear the Shelters lasts throughout the entire month of August, leaving plenty of time to find that new member of your family.