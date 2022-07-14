DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be holding an adoption event for eight beagle puppies this weekend.

According to the Humane Society, they took in the eight puppies and four adult beagles after they were rescued by the Human Society of the United States from a facility that breeds animals for animal testing.

The animals at the facility were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with humans, the Humane Society said. They did not have any testing done on them prior to being rescued.

“We are happy any time we can partner with a group to help save animals in need,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “The dogs were very scared and confused when they first arrived to our shelter, but they have really opened up with our fosters and our staff and are doing so much better now that they are experiencing proper care and receiving lots of love and attention.”

(Photo/Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

(Photo/Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

(Photo/Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

One of the four adult beagles has already found a forever home and the others will soon be available for adoption. The puppies are currently in a foster home being socialized, however, they will be available for adoption this Saturday and Sunday during the PetSmart National Adoption Weekend.

Four puppies will be available on Saturday, July 16 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Petsmart at 2028 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. The other four will be available on Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Petsmart on 4333 Feedwire Rd.

If you are interested in adoption, you can fill out an adoption application online here.