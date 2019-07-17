Humane Society halts adoptions after death of abandoned kittens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is halting intake and adoption for cats as a contagious virus has claimed the lives of two of the 20 cats abandoned at the shelter this week.

After just 24 hours in foster care, two kittens have passed away after showing signs of a very contagious and life-threatening virus.

Shelter officials say they are giving the rest of the cats the best care possible, but to ensure that no other cats become exposed, they are temporarily closing all intake and adoptions of cats for two weeks.

This is a precautionary measure, as the other cats at the shelter have been vaccinated.

“We are all saddened by the events that have transpired over the past 24 hours,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “This reiterates why it is so crucial for people to work with us to bring cats in through the proper channels. As a limited-intake facility we know we may not be able to immediately take in your cats, but we do have options for you and hope you take these options instead of just abandoning them for someone to find.”

The cats are receiving around-the-clock care at a 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic in order to give them a fighting chance at survival, but it is still too early to know if they can be helped.

