Humane Society buys land from Dayton for expansion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For $10, the City of Dayton agreed to sell land to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

“You’re a great asset to the whole community not only to Dayton but to the entire region and so for you to continue to grow there it means a lot us,” said Mayor Nan Whaley.

The Humane Society is building northeast of their current facility.

The first part of the expansion is building a new spay and neuters space for stray cats.

“It’s going to allow us to do a lot more spays and neuters ethically and proactively reduce cat populations,” said Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Right now, they do 4,000 procedures a year. The new space will allow them to do 20,000. Also in the plans is a new veterinary office with an income-based sliding pay scale.

“People who love cats and dogs and other kinds of animals who consider them family members as we do, we want to make sure that they have easy access to high quality veterinary care,” Weltge said.

Responding better to cruelty cases is also part of this project.

“Our current building is not well set up for that so the rehabilitation center is going to allow us really high quality service and products to help those animals,” Weltge said.

Construction is expected to begin spring of next year.

