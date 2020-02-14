Humane Society asks pet lovers to donate for Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is urging local pet lovers to generously donate to the organization to help support the homeless animals in the shelter as they wait for adoption.

When a donation is made through Feb. 16, people can upload a picture to be featured on the Wall of Love to celebrate animals that have shown owners unconditional love and support.

“Hundreds of animals are currently waiting patiently to be the lucky one who is chosen to go into a new forever home,” Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said. “For some this wait is quick. However, for others it can take days, months or even years. No matter how long their stay is, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is committed to finding them their perfect match! While they are here with us, it is our responsibility to ensure they feel loved and wanted and thanks to you we have the opportunity to do just that!”