Humane Society asks for help after catalytic converter theft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is asking for help after a theft from their transport van.

The Humane Society said Thursday the catalytic converter was stolen from the van while it was parked in the lot at the office on Nicholas Road.

Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said, “To us, these people didn’t just steal a part from our vehicle. To us, they stole an opportunity for an animal to get a new family. They stole a chance for us to free up one of our spaces so that another animal can also find a home. They stole funding that typically goes to provide care and love to the animals so that we can cover the cost of fixing this vehicle. This one act may seem harmless to those who took the piece from our vehicle, but it has a snowball effect on our organization.”

It will cost the Humane Society thousands of dollars to repair the van after the theft. If the community would like to donate to help cover these costs, visit www.hsdayton.org/donate. If the community has any tips or information on those who stole from our charity, please contact Detective Michael Baker with the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-8920 or michael.baker@daytonohio.gov.