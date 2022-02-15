DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be offering 20% off all animal adoptions through February 20 in support of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although the Bengals didn’t win the Super Bowl, the Humane Society will continue to cheer them on. Since the Bengals scored 20 points against the LA Rams, the Humane Society will be offering 20% off animal adoptions until February 20.

“A lot of our animals at the shelter may be considered underdogs. They come to us from a variety of different – and sometimes difficult – situations, but our shelter is here to support them, give them confidence and find them their second chance,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

According to the Humane Society, all animals in the main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Rd. and the MeowZa Cat Boutique in the Dayton Mall are 20% off.

For more information or to see available animals, visit www.hsdayton.org/adopt.