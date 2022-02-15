DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton recently rescued two steers as part of a Cruelty and Neglect investigation.

The two steer brothers, Cocoa and Marvin, were rescued from a home where they were not being properly cared for according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

According to the Humane Society, after its veterinarian examined the two steers, it was determined that Cocoa has lumpy jaw. Although he is not currently experiencing any complications, the disease will make it impossible for him to eat in the future.

The Humane Society estimated that the steers are between 8 and 12 years old, and they are very bonded. Even though Cocoa’s lumpy jaw will reach the point where it is unmanageable, the Humane Society wants to keep the brothers together. The Humane Society also said it would be ideal for Marvin and Cocoa to go to a home where there are other cows.

“This is a sad situation, but we want to do what is best for these two brothers,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Their bond is so strong and the love they have for one another is indescribable. We want to do what we can to make the rest of their lives together as stress-free and filled with love as is possible.”

If you or someone you know would like to adopt Cocoa and Marvin, please contact Stephanie Lewis, Shelter Manager at slewis@hsdayton.org.

The Humane Society said Cocoa and Marvin’s foster home is no longer able to keep them, so the steers will be moved to the shelter next week.